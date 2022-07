A renovated country estate in Old Westbury, on the market for $4.198 million, has plenty of 1920s charm, including a backyard pond reminiscent of the Water Lilies series of paintings by French Impressionist Claude Monet.

The landscaping was designed by Oehme van Sweden, a Washington, D.C., firm with notable projects that include landscape architecture for the National World War II Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial and the azalea garden at The New York Botanical Garden.

Also on the 5-acre property is a gunite pool, cabana, sports court and former barn used as a workshop.

Another special feature of the eight-bedroom home is the practice hockey studio on the third floor. “The kids are all serious hockey players,” says Aileen Murstein of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, who is listing the property with Malcolm Kastin.

The sellers, who have lived in the house 18 years, installed antique wood-plank floors and built-in cabinets that came from a farmhouse in Lancaster, Pa.

The custom-designed kitchen cabinets complement the stainless steel Viking appliances. The living room has a wood-beamed cathedral ceiling with a stone fireplace, and there are four additional working fireplaces throughout the home.