One lot, four houses in Westhampton

Here’s a rare opportunity to own multiple Hamptons dwellings with one transaction -- four houses on one lot in Westhampton, for $1.395 million.

“There’s a four-bedroom, a three-bedroom and two two-bedroom homes, with a total of nine full bathrooms,” says listing agent Craig Amodemo of Hampton Estates.

There are a total of 24 rooms, and the homes were built in 1991, according to the listing.

The property is situated in a pristine area backing up to Beaver Dam Creek. “The lot is almost 700 feet deep, which makes for incredible privacy,” says Amodemo.

The homes are on almost two acres near Rogers Beach.