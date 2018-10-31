Open house: Expanded ranch in Woodbury

This four-bedroom, three-bath expanded ranch on Irving Drive in Woodbury is listed for $859,000. Light enters the house through four skylights, and a stone fireplace warms the family room. The home sits on a 10,028-square-foot lot. As for buyers, "they can move in right away,” listing agent Gina Fiorenze of Realty Connect USA says of the custom home, which she says is in move-in condition.

It is one of several open houses in Woodbury this weekend.

SATURDAY

NOON-1:30 P.M.

Home for $1,499,000 at 2 Clearmeadow Lane

NOON-2 P.M.

Colonial for $1,398,000 at 24 The Grasslands

12:30-2 P.M.

Home for $2,099,888 at 21 Fairbanks Blvd.

2-3:30 P.M.

Split-level for $758,000 at 26 Canterbury Rd.

2-4 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $859,000 at 11 Irving Dr. (featured)

SUNDAY

NOON-2 P.M.

Home for $648,000 at 31 Jennings Lane

1-2:30 P.M.

Colonial for $1,195,000 at 13 The Grasslands

2-3:30 P.M.

Split-level for $697,500 at 37 Canterbury Rd.

2:30-4 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $1,525,000 at 111 Yukon Dr.

3-4:30 P.M.

Colonial for $1,499,000 at 139 Plainview Rd.