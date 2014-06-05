Open house watch: 9 Heather Lane, Levittown

This five-bedroom, two-bathroom Levittown Cape on Heather Lane, on the market for $549,999, was built in 1949 but has been recently renovated. "The kitchen is all custom made," says listing agent Kerry Harrison of First Flag Realty (516-673-4388).

"It is all granite with custom wraparound cabinetry, a Sub-Zero fridge and a breakfast nook."

The upper level of the house has a master bedroom, a full bathroom, three other bedrooms and a sitting area. The home also has a back patio with a sliding-glass entry to the living room.

It is one of several Levittown homes where there are open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

1 TO 3 P.M.

Split-level for $595,000 at 74 Myles Ave.

Cape for $339,000 at 5 Drake Lane

3 TO 4 P.M.

Cape for $339,000 at 429 Gardiners Ave.

3:30 TO 5 P.M.

Colonial for $425,000 at 40 Peacock Lane

SUNDAY

11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $399,00 at 21 Shotgun Lane

Expanded ranch for $359,000 at 14 Fiddler Lane

11:45 a.m. TO 2:45 P.M.

Expanded Cape for $377,000 at 5 Leaf Lane

1 TO 2:30 P.M.

Expanded Cape for $399,000 at 175 Old Farm Rd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $498,824 for 17 Bobolink Lane

Expanded Cape for $398,990 at 19 Buttercup Lane

Cape for $369,990 at 52 Saddle Lane

3 TO 5 P.M.

Cape for $549,999 at 9 Heather Lane, pictured