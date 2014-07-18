Open House Watch: See 12 Bellmore homes this weekend
This four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom split-style home on Lisa Court in Bellmore is on the market for $469,000. Listing agent Pam Miller of Century 21 Prevete Hirsch (516-783-5900) says the house, which has a full basement, did not sustain damage in superstorm Sandy. “The best thing about this house is it has a great flow for entertaining,” Miller says. “There is a formal dining room beside the eat-
in-kitchen, and from the kitchen you can go out onto the deck.”
The home has hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms as well as vaulted ceilings. The 41-by-116-foot property is on a cul-de-sac. There are three bedrooms upstairs, including a master with an attached bathroom, and one bedroom on the main level. There is also an attached one-car garage.
It is one of a number of Bellmore homes holding open houses this weekend:
SATURDAY
11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.
Split-level for $ 460,000 at 2676 Anthony Ave.
11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.
Cape for $339,000 at 2537 S. Saint Marks Ave.
NOON TO 2 P.M.
High-ranch for $814,999 at 3022 Shore Rd.
Split-level for $399,900 at 2941 Shore Rd.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $479,000 at 817 Ardmore Place
2 TO 4 P.M.
Condo for $325,000 at 2410 Farmers Ave.
2:30 TO 4 P.M.
High-ranch for $475,000 at 2669 Lee Place
SUNDAY
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Colonial for $529,999 at 2525 Ardmore Place
Split-level for $469,000 at 2533 Lisa Ct.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $669,000 at 2696 Ellen Rd.
High-ranch for $579,000 at 2611 Oak St.
Expanded Cape for $519,000 at 2480 Natta Blvd.
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com