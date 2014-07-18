Open House Watch: See 12 Bellmore homes this weekend

This four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom split-style home on Lisa Court in Bellmore is on the market for $469,000. Listing agent Pam Miller of Century 21 Prevete Hirsch (516-783-5900) says the house, which has a full basement, did not sustain damage in superstorm Sandy. “The best thing about this house is it has a great flow for entertaining,” Miller says. “There is a formal dining room beside the eat-

in-kitchen, and from the kitchen you can go out onto the deck.”

The home has hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms as well as vaulted ceilings. The 41-by-116-foot property is on a cul-de-sac. There are three bedrooms upstairs, including a master with an attached bathroom, and one bedroom on the main level. There is also an attached one-car garage.

It is one of a number of Bellmore homes holding open houses this weekend:



SATURDAY

11 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Split-level for $ 460,000 at 2676 Anthony Ave.

11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Cape for $339,000 at 2537 S. Saint Marks Ave.

NOON TO 2 P.M.

High-ranch for $814,999 at 3022 Shore Rd.

Split-level for $399,900 at 2941 Shore Rd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $479,000 at 817 Ardmore Place

2 TO 4 P.M.

Condo for $325,000 at 2410 Farmers Ave.

2:30 TO 4 P.M.

High-ranch for $475,000 at 2669 Lee Place



SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Colonial for $529,999 at 2525 Ardmore Place

Split-level for $469,000 at 2533 Lisa Ct.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $669,000 at 2696 Ellen Rd.

High-ranch for $579,000 at 2611 Oak St.

Expanded Cape for $519,000 at 2480 Natta Blvd.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com