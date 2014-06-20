Open House Watch: See 18 Stony Brook homes this weekend
This four-bedroom, 21 / 2-bathroom expanded Cape on Seward Lane in Stony Brook is on the market for $425,000. “The home has all of the charm of being on a tree-lined street in Stony Brook with updates galore,” says listing agent Ellen Galbraith of Coach Realtors (631-751-0303). It has new windows and a new roof and updated vinyl shingle siding and an updated heating system. “The kitchen has been updated with custom maple cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances,” Galbraith says. The eat-in kitchen also features porcelain tile floors. There is a 20-by-20-foot family room with a custom stone fireplace and sliding doors that lead to a patio in the fenced backyard.
It is one of a number of Stony Brook homes holding open houses this weekend:
SATURDAY
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Colonial for $499,000 at 4 Standish Lane
Cape for $450,000 at 5 Dogwood Dr.
12:15 TO 2:15 P.M.
Colonial for $849,990 at 47 Main St.
12:30 TO 2:30 P.M.
Cape for $418,000 at 38 Pembroke Dr.
SUNDAY
NOON TO 1:30 P.M.
Colonial for $465,000 at 8 Salt Meadow Lane
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Colonial for $499,000 at 4 Standish Lane
Farm ranch for $499,990 at 54 Sycamore Circle
Colonial for $459,000 at 2 34th St.
Expanded Cape for $425,000 at 21 Seward Lane (pictured)
Split-level for $409,900 at 35 Woodbine Ave.
Expanded ranch for $409,900 at 26 Madeley Lane
NOON TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $ 624,990 at 19 Cedar Dr.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $474,500 at 39 Hargrove Dr.
Ranch for $449,990 at 11 Onyx Dr.
Expanded ranch for $419,000 at 20 Beaverdale Lane
1:30 TO 3:30 P.M.
Colonial for $359,900 at 3 Smith Lane
2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.
Cape for $389,000 at 1550 Stony Brook Rd.
3:30 TO 4:30 P.M.
Victorian for $799,000 at 6 New York Ave.
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com