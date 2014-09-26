Open House Watch: See 5 Holtsville homes this weekend

The asking price for this four-bedroom, two-bathroom cape-style home at 6 Priscilla Ave. in Holtsville was recently reduced to $364,000. “There is a huge sunroom that is 15 feet by 30 feet with skylights,” says listing agent Cynthia Fiore of Realty Connect USA (877-647-1092). The sunroom looks onto a professionally landscaped property located near a wooded area. “The kitchen has been all updated with granite countertops, stainless steel and custom cabinetry,” Fiore says. There is a fireplace in the living room with a wood-burning insert, which Fiore says helps to reduce heating costs. There are two bedrooms on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second level. The home also has an attached two-car garage.

It is one of a number of Holtsville homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

1 TO 3 P.M.

Cape for $364,000 at 6 Priscilla Ave.

High-ranch for $339,000 at 16 Pine St.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Colonial for $639,999 at 12 Lavender Lane

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $499,990 at Lot 1 Washington Ave.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $637,719 at 6 Lavender Lane

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com