Open House Watch: See 6 Greenlawn homes this weekend

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom high-ranch on Darrow Lane in Greenlawn is on the market for $679,000. “This is a very spacious high-ranch .?.?. unusually spacious,” says listing agent William Stauffer of Coach Realtors (631-757-4000). “It was a custom-built home originally. It has a lot of custom additions and details in the house.”

The home also includes a two-bedroom apartment on the lower level. The apartment has a private entrance, but it also provides easy access to the upper floors. The home has an open eat-in kitchen, formal living room, dining room and an extra room that can be used as a den, home office or bedroom.

It is one of several homes holding an open house in Greenlawn this weekend:

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $998,000 at 1 Harborview Ave.

Cape for $549,900 at 351 Greenlawn Rd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

High-ranch for $679,000 at 111 Darrow Lane (pictured)

Cape for $349,000 at 2 Lowell Ave.

Ranch for $299,000 at 474 Pulaski Rd.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Colonial for $989,000 at 34 Beatty Ave.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com