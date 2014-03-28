Open House Watch: See 6 Greenlawn homes this weekend
This five-bedroom, three-bathroom high-ranch on Darrow Lane in Greenlawn is on the market for $679,000. “This is a very spacious high-ranch .?.?. unusually spacious,” says listing agent William Stauffer of Coach Realtors (631-757-4000). “It was a custom-built home originally. It has a lot of custom additions and details in the house.”
The home also includes a two-bedroom apartment on the lower level. The apartment has a private entrance, but it also provides easy access to the upper floors. The home has an open eat-in kitchen, formal living room, dining room and an extra room that can be used as a den, home office or bedroom.
It is one of several homes holding an open house in Greenlawn this weekend:
SUNDAY
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Expanded ranch for $998,000 at 1 Harborview Ave.
Cape for $549,900 at 351 Greenlawn Rd.
1 TO 3 P.M.
High-ranch for $679,000 at 111 Darrow Lane (pictured)
Cape for $349,000 at 2 Lowell Ave.
Ranch for $299,000 at 474 Pulaski Rd.
2 TO 4 P.M.
Colonial for $989,000 at 34 Beatty Ave.
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com