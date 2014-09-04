ClassifiedsReal Estate

Open house watch: See 7 Bohemia homes this weekend

This house at 1453 Pine Ave., Bohemia, is listed for...

This house at 1453 Pine Ave., Bohemia, is listed for $599,000 Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Jessica Lewis

This five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom contemporary style house on Pine Avenue in Bohemia is on the market for $599,000. “The homeowner custom-built the home ... It really is a great house and is turnkey — someone can just move in,” says listing agent Lisa Hendrickson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (631-589-8500). The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and two closets. The home features an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and wood cabinetry. “There is a deck off the kitchen in the backyard,” Hendrickson says. Also in the fenced backyard is an in-ground pool with a new liner and pump, a gazebo and koi pond.

It is one of a number of Bohemia homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

1 TO 3 P.M.

Raised ranch for $424,999 at 1290 Smithtown Ave.

Ranch for $349,000 at 58 Aron Dr.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Expanded ranch for $399,000 at 123 Kenwood Dr.

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Contemporary for $599,000 at 1453 Pine Ave.

Colonial for $399,000 at 978 Karshick St.

Condo for $365,000 at 1 Central Park Blvd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $439,000 at 987 John St.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?