Open House Watch: See 6 Ronkonkoma homes this weekend

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage-style ranch on North Huron Street in Ronkonkoma is on the market for $299,999. “It is a very charming little house that would be great for first-time home buyers or for someone downsizing,” says listing agent Lisa Silverstein of Century 21 Bays Edge Realty (631-563-1616). “It was originally a summer cottage that was converted.” She says there are cathedral ceilings in the living room and dining area as well as a fireplace and two skylights. “There is a lot of light in the house,” she adds. The home has a master suite with double closets and an attached bathroom. There is a detached one-car garage and a patio in the back of the house.

It is one of a number of Ronkonkoma homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Condo for $225,000 at 49 Richmond Blvd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Victorian for $438,900 at 4 Harrison St.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Cape for $229,998 at 14 Eastview Rd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

High-ranch for $265,000 at 4260 N. Express Dr.

Ranch for $309,999 at 237 Breeze Ave.

2 TO 3:30 P.M.

Ranch for $299,999 at 166 N. Huron St. (pictured)

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com