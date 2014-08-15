Open House Watch: See 8 Franklin Square homes

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Cape on Naple Avenue in Franklin Square is on the market for $529,000. “It’s on an oversized property of 80-by-100-feet,” says listing agent Monica Altmann of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (516-354-6500). The backyard features a deck off the kitchen. “It can fit two large tables and two large umbrellas,” Altmann says. Built in 1949, the home has been updated. “Everything has been renovated in the last 10 years — the roof, kitchen and bathrooms,” she says. The house also features a finished basement with a full bathroom and a separate entrance.

It is one of a number of Franklin Square homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

Tudor for $379,000 at 50 Poppy Ave.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Cape for $459,000 at 822 S. Park Lane

2 TO 4 P.M.

Colonial for $575,000 at 200 Averill Blvd.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Cape for $469,990 at 991 Ferngate Dr.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Cape for $529,000 at 724 Naple Ave. (pictured)

1 TO 4 P.M.

Colonial for $625,000 at 1036 Delmar Ave.

2 TO 4 P.M.

Colonial for $575,000 at 200 Averill Blvd.

2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.

Colonial for $409,000 at 45 Catherine Ave.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com.