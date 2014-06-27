Open House Watch: See 8 Jericho homes this weekend
Recently reduced in price, this four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom split-level on Warren Lane in Jericho is listed for $798,000. The first level has a bedroom that could be used as a den, as well as a family room with a fireplace and a half-bath. The second level has an eat-in-kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops, a formal dining room and a formal living room with a skylight. “The home is a West Birchwood split in a very nice area,” says listing agent Barbara Kolk of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (631-499-9191). The third floor has one bedroom with an attached bathroom, two bedrooms and another full bathroom. There is also a partially finished basement with laundry and an attached one-car garage. “There is also a flat, fenced-in backyard that is 74 feet by 120 feet,” Kolk says. There is access to the backyard from sliding glass doors off the kitchen.
It is one of a number of Jericho homes holding open houses this weekend:
SATURDAY
1 TO 3 P.M.
Ranch for $879,000 at 23 S. Sagamore Way
1:30 TO 3:30 P.M.
Split-level for $799,000 at 30 Birchwood Park Crescent
2 TO 4 P.M.
Split-level for $798,000 at 3 Warren Lane (pictured)
SUNDAY
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Colonial for $1,350,000 at 21 Sagamore Way
1 TO 3 P.M.
Condo for $839,000 at 122 Foxwood Dr.
Split-level for $718,000 at 47 Fall Lane
2 TO 3:30 P.M.
Homeowner’s Association Unit for $2,350,000 at 49 Holiday Pond Dr.
Split-level for $878,000 at 52 Hedgerow Lane
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com.