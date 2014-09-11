Open House Watch: See 9 Farmingdale homes this weekend

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level on Miller Road in Farmingdale is on the market for $479,000. “It is a beautiful home with parklike grounds,” says listing agent Nancy Renda of Exit Realty Premier (516-639-1782). It is situated on a 70-by-135-foot lot with professional landscaping. “The yard is very well maintained and has an in-ground sprinkler system,” Renda says. The house has a sunken living room, formal dining room, master bedroom with attached bath and an updated eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and red oak flooring. “There is an outside patio off the den with a giant backyard,” she says.

It is one of a number of Farmingdale homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Co-op for $194,000 at 144 Jervis Ave.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 TO 4 P.M.

Colonial for $539,000 at 164 Sunset Ave.

SUNDAY

1 TO 3 P.M.

Split-level for $479,000 at 50 Miller Rd. (pictured)

Cape for $349,999 at 130 Lockwood Ave.

1 TO 4 P.M.

Splanch for $459,990 at 300 Van Cott Ave.

Colonial for $410,000 at 143 Michel Ave.

Expanded Cape for $359,990 at 205 Willard Ave.

Expanded ranch for $349,990 at 19 Henry St.

3 TO 5 P.M.

Colonial for $379,000 at 20 Crestwood Blvd.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com