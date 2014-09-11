ClassifiedsReal Estate

Open House Watch: See 9 Farmingdale homes this weekend

This split-level house at 50 Miller Rd. in Farmingdale is...

This split-level house at 50 Miller Rd. in Farmingdale is listed for $479,000 in September 2014. Credit: Exit Realty Premier

By Jessica Lewis

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level on Miller Road in Farmingdale is on the market for $479,000. “It is a beautiful home with parklike grounds,” says listing agent Nancy Renda of Exit Realty Premier (516-639-1782). It is situated on a 70-by-135-foot lot with professional landscaping. “The yard is very well maintained and has an in-ground sprinkler system,” Renda says. The house has a sunken living room, formal dining room, master bedroom with attached bath and an updated eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and red oak flooring. “There is an outside patio off the den with a giant backyard,” she says.

It is one of a number of Farmingdale homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Co-op for $194,000 at 144 Jervis Ave.

1 TO 4 P.M.

Colonial for $539,000 at 164 Sunset Ave.

SUNDAY

1 TO 3 P.M.

Split-level for $479,000 at 50 Miller Rd. (pictured)

Cape for $349,999 at 130 Lockwood Ave.

1 TO 4 P.M.

Splanch for $459,990 at 300 Van Cott Ave.

Colonial for $410,000 at 143 Michel Ave.

Expanded Cape for $359,990 at 205 Willard Ave.

Expanded ranch for $349,990 at 19 Henry St.

3 TO 5 P.M.

Colonial for $379,000 at 20 Crestwood Blvd.

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com

