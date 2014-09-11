Open House Watch: See 9 Farmingdale homes this weekend
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level on Miller Road in Farmingdale is on the market for $479,000. “It is a beautiful home with parklike grounds,” says listing agent Nancy Renda of Exit Realty Premier (516-639-1782). It is situated on a 70-by-135-foot lot with professional landscaping. “The yard is very well maintained and has an in-ground sprinkler system,” Renda says. The house has a sunken living room, formal dining room, master bedroom with attached bath and an updated eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and red oak flooring. “There is an outside patio off the den with a giant backyard,” she says.
It is one of a number of Farmingdale homes holding open houses this weekend:
SATURDAY
NOON TO 2 P.M.
Co-op for $194,000 at 144 Jervis Ave.
1 TO 4 P.M.
Colonial for $539,000 at 164 Sunset Ave.
SUNDAY
1 TO 3 P.M.
Split-level for $479,000 at 50 Miller Rd. (pictured)
Cape for $349,999 at 130 Lockwood Ave.
1 TO 4 P.M.
Splanch for $459,990 at 300 Van Cott Ave.
Colonial for $410,000 at 143 Michel Ave.
Expanded Cape for $359,990 at 205 Willard Ave.
Expanded ranch for $349,990 at 19 Henry St.
3 TO 5 P.M.
Colonial for $379,000 at 20 Crestwood Blvd.
Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com