Open House Watch: See 9 Riverhead homes this weekend

This Waterview Court Colonial in Riverhead is on the market for $429,000. The four-bedroom, 2-1/2-bath home was built in 1969. “The house was an estate sale, and my seller purchased it, renovated it and is now selling it,” says listing agent Denise Beebe of Douglas Elliman Real Estate (631-758-2552). “It is in a fabulous area — right on the bluffs.” “It is an open floor plan dining room and kitchen with beautiful bay windows,” Beebe says. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and the home features original hardwood floors throughout. “The master bedroom has his-and-hers closets,” Beebe says. There is also a two-sided fireplace between the den and formal living room as well as a whole-house attic fan. The home is on a .85-acre lot and has a shed and stone patio. The neighborhood has beach rights.

This is one of several Riverhead homes holding an open house this weekend:

SATURDAY

11:30 A.M. TO 1:30 P.M.

Condo for $259,000 at 78 Mulberry Commons

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Two-story house for $269,000 at 388 Howell Ave.

Ranch for $219,900 at 511 Sweezy Ave.

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Postmodern for $649,000 at 71 Tyler Dr.

Ranch for $310,000 at 57 Eight Bells Rd.

Raised ranch for $259,990 at 23 Eight Bells Rd.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $429,000 at 6 Waterview Ct.

Condo for $336,000 at 104 Winged Foot Way

Condo for $333,900 at 2303 Augusta Alley

Check for additions, cancellations and changes at mlsli.com.