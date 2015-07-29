Open houses in Smithtown

This six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Colonial on Kohlsaat Court in Smithtown is listed for $895,000. "It was built in 1924," says listing agent Denise Viup of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (631-863-9800). "It has all of the Old World charm, but modernized," she says. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and fireplace. "Two additional bedrooms also have an attached bathroom," Viup says. There is an eat-in kitchen in addition to a butler's pantry, hardwood floors and central air-conditioning. There are two enclosed porches as well as an in-ground pool and a detached two-car garage.

It is one of several Smithtown homes holding open houses this weekend:

SATURDAY

NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Colonial for $509,000 at 8 Knoll Lane

Colonial for $409,000 at 56 Juniper Ave.

Colonial for $399,000 at 21 Vassar Place

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Colonial for $699,000 at 32 Tony Dr.

Homeowners Association Unit for $334,000 at 127 Hidden Ponds Circle

NOON TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $494,000 at 28 Dale Lane

2 TO 4 P.M.

High-ranch for $425,000 at 28 Sterling Lane

SUNDAY

NOON TO 2 P.M.

Colonial for $574,900 at 5 Potter Ct.

1 TO 3 P.M.

Colonial for $1,089,900 at 1 Wayfarer Lane

Colonial for $895,000 at 5 Kohlsaat Ct.

Colonial for $799,000 at 4 Privet Ct.

Condo for $515,000 at 24 Stone Gate Ct.

Expanded ranch for $479,000 at 22 Wyandanch Blvd.

1 TO 4 P.M.

High-ranch for $469,000 at 1 Alberta Ct.