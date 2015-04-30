Open houses this week in Mineola
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial on Krug Place in Mineola is on the market for $639,000. "This spacious home offers beautiful hardwood floors, a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a family room, an oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath plus three additional bedrooms," says Joanne Fiori of Realty Connect USA (888-236-6319), who is listing the property with George Fiori. There is a second full bathroom on the second level. The home has central air-conditioning and gas heating and cooking. Upgrades and amenities include a new roof, plus sliding doors to a paver patio and a dining room with bay window, George Fiori says. Sliding glass doors leading to the patio are off the eat-in kitchen. This home also has a detached two-car garage.
It is one of several Mineola area homes holding open houses this weekend:
SATURDAY
NOON TO 2:30 P.M.
Contemporary for $779,000 at 129 Emory Rd.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Colonial for $639,000 at 109 Krug Place
2 TO 4 P.M.
High-ranch for $598,500 at 344 Burkhard Ave.
SUNDAY
12:30 TO 2 P.M.
Cape for $535,000 at 177 White Rd.
1 TO 3 P.M.
Tudor for $699,000 at 293 Foch Blvd.
Cape for $439,000 at 180 Jerome Ave.
1 TO 4 P.M.
Cape for $559,000 at 225 Roselle St.
2 TO 4 P.M.
High-ranch for $598,500 at 344 Burkhard Ave.
2:30 TO 4:00 P.M.
Expanded Cape for $548,000 at 179 Brown St.
2:30 TO 4:30 P.M.
Colonial for $599,000 at 83 Dow Ave.