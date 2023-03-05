Paint colors look different in the store than in your home? Here's why.

Whether refreshing a room or renovating a home, fresh paint is the easiest and most impactful way to breathe new life into a space without breaking the bank. But after pursuing thousands (yes, thousands) of tiny paint-color chips at the store, analysis paralysis takes over.

Is this white too warm? Blue too cool? Then, once you make tough decisions and narrow down your options to only the top contenders, you take your selected paint chips home. And guess what? They look different at home than in the store. Heck, they begin to look different in the various rooms of your same house. Pearls are clutched, and the cycle repeats. But not anymore! You are not alone in what may seem like a never-ending quest to find the perfect paint color for each room and special project at your home.

Here, we share why colors look different at the store and things to consider before purchasing your paint.

Let there be light

Lighting is the most important caveat to consider when picking out paint colors, both in the store and in your home. Stores are often lit with fluorescent lighting, while most homes have incandescent lights; the color will appear different depending on the light source. Also, natural light changes throughout the day, so there will be subtle variations in the morning versus afternoon.

Quick tip: Get a sample quart and paint a section on the wall to confirm that you like it throughout the day.

Chip away

Picking out paint chips and bringing them home is fun and, at the time, commitment free. But, a reminder: chips are printed, not painted, which can affect how they look.

Quick tip: Once you narrow down your favorite two or three colors, purchase sample quarts and test with real paint to confirm your pick is the right one.

Consider the finishing touches

The paint sheen or finish you select will also affect the appearance of the color. Flat finishes absorb more light than they reflect, so you'll have a more consistent color no matter the lighting variations. High-gloss paint is very reflective, so the color you see will depend largely on the amount of light bouncing off it.

Quick tip: Know what finish you'd like so you can test accordingly. A general guidepost is flat for ceilings, semi-gloss for trim and cabinets, and satin for walls.

Test thoroughly

Once you have the sample quarts, you should paint swatches on the room walls. (Don't be shy, go big!) However, do not place swatch samples side by side or too close to other colors, so they don't wrongfully influence your choice.

Quick tip: Test a large swatch on numerous walls to get a true sense of the shade throughout the day as the lighting changes.

Read the room

Be sure to consider the existing decor, especially if you are picking paint colors in an empty house before you move in. If you have textiles or throw pillows you can bring in, those will help you make sure it's a good match. Final rule of thumb? Try before you buy!