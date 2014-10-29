Pat LaFontaine buys Cold Spring Harbor home

Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine recently purchased a home in Cold Spring Harbor after selling a nearby estate, according to LI Profiles, a publisher of real estate sales and foreclosure information for Long Island.

The former New York Islander paid $3.25 million for the 11-room home. It was listed for $3.695 million.

The six-bedroom, 6½-bath home is on 2 acres with a heated saltwater pool, pool house and separate four-car garage, according to the listing with Pamela Doyle of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

LaFontaine recently sold his Lloyd Harbor house for $6.2 million. He is in contract to sell an adjacent parcel with a cottage and ice-skating rink.