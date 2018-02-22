Circa 1893 Port Jefferson home with period details lists for $649,000

A Port Jefferson home built circa 1893 has been restored, with many original details remaining. It is on the market for an asking price between $649,000 and $689,000.

The three-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom home has a true wraparound porch with original gingerbread trim. The doorbell and pine floors are also original, as are most of the windows, while the updated kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances. A renovated bathroom has a double sink vanity and a stall shower.

A third-floor walk-up attic currently serves as an artist’s studio.

