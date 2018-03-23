Why you should buy their Port Jefferson Station home

Sellers Margaret and Vincent Masone

Address 11 Cully St., Port Jefferson Station

Asking price $615,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Victorian on a 1.36-acre lot

The competition A similar size Postmodern home on Justin Circle is listed for $619,000.

Nearest recent sale A home on nearby Jayne Boulevard sold Nov. 24 for $225,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $15,012

Margaret and Vincent Massone with their 2-year-old daughter Magdalene at their home in Port Jefferson, March 8, 2018. Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

Time on the market Since Jan. 29

Listing agent Marilyn Speidell, Coach Realtors, Port Jefferson, 631-928-5484

Why it’s for sale Margaret, 57, a stay-at-home mother, and Vincent, 60, who is retired from Consolidated Edison, say they want to move to a slightly larger home in Port Jefferson Village.

The Masones’ 2,800-square-foot house is home to 10 people, which includes their biological, adopted and foster children. Margaret talks about her happy home:

“The front porch is very tranquil, especially with the koi pond waterfall out there. Sitting there in the morning sipping coffee is peaceful and priceless. The backyard and pool are breathtaking and are what attracted us the most when we bought. We’ve hosted countless parties of 100-plus out there, from a rehearsal dinner for my son’s wedding to my husband’s surprise retirement party to my daughter Felicity’s high school graduation. In the spring and summer, we have a hot tub on the deck. There’s also a very large vegetable garden in the yard. . . . The kitchen is bright, sunny and cheerful. We updated it with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in 2015. We also put in an airtight wood-burning fireplace in the family room. We spend a lot of time in there. My elliptical is there and the little ones’ toys. . . . We’ve always been very diligent with the upkeep of this home. It’s very comfortable, and the rooms are all very generous in size. The neighborhood is very welcoming and friendly.”