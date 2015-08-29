Port Jefferson Victorian has many water views

Gaze out the oversized windows of this historic Port Jefferson home, and the harbor will likely greet your eye. In fact, homeowner Molly Mason says there are just two rooms out of 10 in the circa 1888 home from which you can't see the water. The house is on the market for $525,000.

Dating back to a time when shipbuilding was a fixture on Port Jefferson's shores, Mason, a sculptor with installations across the United States, says her research indicates the house was built by local ship captain Oliver Davis. She and her husband, Thomas Fink, a CUNY LaGuardia English professor and poet, bought the house in 1988 and are just the fourth owners of the address, she says, adding that the elder Davis son, also named Oliver Davis, owned the home for 26 years starting in 1905.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian includes a new kitchen, high ceilings and wide-plank heart-of-pine wood floors. The attic was converted with a third-floor dormer, and includes two of the bedrooms and a full bathroom.

"It's a great house for a family with a couple of kids," Mason said. "Each of the kids can have their own bedroom and have a shared bath for themselves."

The third-of-an-acre property includes a 2.5-car garage with a 1,200-square-foot loft. Granny Smith and McIntosh apple trees that Mason planted out front two decades ago today bear "hundreds of apples," she says.

The home is listed with Lisa Jaeger and Nicole Kleinschnitz of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.