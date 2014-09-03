Preserve surrounds historic Wading River Colonial

An 1800s Wading River Colonial, surrounded by the Edward J. & Dorothy C. Kempf Preserve, is on the market for $995,000.

“Being surrounded by the preserve is great because you can’t see or hear anything,” says Katharine Rosser, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is the listing agent for the house and the daughter of the current homeowner. “There are trails in there that you can walk through. It feels like you’re not even on Long Island.”

The Kempfs were the second owners of the house. Before selling the house in the 1920s, the couple donated most of their land to The Nature Conservancy.

Rosser says her family bought the house in 1999, renovating the four-bedroom, four-bathroom, one-half-bath house, leaving only the original wood floors and fireplace.

In the backyard, there is a four-stall horse barn where Rosser took care of two donkeys and a buckskin horse growing up.

There is also an old carriage house on the 2.7-acre property that is now used as a garage with a legal apartment on top.