Quiogue house has views for miles

A house on Quiogue that was once home to the late Richard Clurman, former head of Time-Life News Service and an editorial director at Newsday, is on the market for $3.5 million.

Clurman was one of several media and literary celebrities linked to the community, including CNN television anchor Anderson Cooper and Budd Schulberg, the Academy Award-winning screenplay writer of “On the Waterfront.” Even actress Mary Tyler Moore, who played news producer Mary Richards on her TV sitcom, rented a summer house in the community.

The 3,000-square-foot house overlooking Quantuck Bay is “a grand old waterfront property with a great view,” says Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Named Crane’s Nest, it was built in 1911 and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The master bedroom comes with a deck and view from the bay out to the ocean.

The floors throughout the first level and the paneling in the library are made of Brazilian cherry wood. Off the living room is a screened porch that leads to a heated in-ground pool with a kiddie pool and Jacuzzi, a built-in barbecue and 280 feet of bulkhead.