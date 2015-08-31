Quogue waterfront house with garage for collectors: $7.199 million

Tom Otis, whose family has run Otis Ford in Quogue for more than 65 years, recently put his waterfront home in the Hamptons village on the market for $7.199 million.

The home comes with a six-car garage, where Otis stores the classic and racing cars he collects.

"It's the perfect house for someone who is a collector of luxury and classic cars," says Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin, who is co-listing the property with Enzo Morabito and Timothy Allen Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The 2.5-acre property has a five-bedroom home with five bathrooms and a half-bath designed in 1993 by noted Hamptons architect Jay Lockett Sears, who has designed East End homes for celebrities such as actors Michael J. Fox, Susan Lucci and Clint Eastwood.

There's also a three-bedroom, three-bathroom guest apartment, along with a heated gunite pool, a basketball court and a deep-water dock on Shinnecock Bay.