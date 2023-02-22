Renovated 3-bedroom house in Bay Shore asks $529,000

A renovated Colonial in Bay Shore is on the market for $529,000. The annual property taxes are $9,954.

The 2,100-square-foot house was built in 1922 on North Park Avenue. It was renovated in 2018, and includes three bedrooms (with ample closet space), three bathrooms and an unfinished basement. The roof, windows, heating system and plumbing were all updated. The house is made of frame and vinyl siding.

“The thing that’s special about this house is that typically, houses built in the '20s had small room sizes,” said Andrew Chrzanowski of Keller Williams Points North. He is co-listing the house with Li Chrzanowski. “But this house’s rooms are huge, the ceilings are high and the windows are oversized. And there’s natural sunlight all through every part of the day.”

The kitchen contains stainless steel Energy Star appliances. The property features oil and baseboard heating, plus a gas hookup as an option. There is a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, which also has an 8-foot cathedral ceiling.

There is a front porch, and a deck off the kitchen to the fenced-in backyard. A one-car detached garage is at the back of the house.

One of the biggest perks of this property is the location, said Andrew Chrzanowski. It’s 1/3 of a mile from the Bay Shore Long Island Rail Road station, about a mile from Fire Island ferries and under a mile from Main Street businesses and restaurants.

“If you commute to the city, you can walk out the door and the train is right there,” he said. “If you miss that train, you definitely have a time issue.”

The property is served by the Bay Shore School District.