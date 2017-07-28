Restored 1758 Roslyn home lists for $999,000

A Roslyn Colonial listed for $999,000 was restored in the late 1990s by Roslyn Landmark Society co-founder Peggy Gerry and includes features dating to 1758, its listing agent says.

Set on 0.57 acres in the Roslyn Historic District — which Gerry and her husband, oral surgeon Dr. Roger Gerry, helped create through their activism — the three-bedroom, 2½-bath Valentine-Losee House was in “terrible, uninhabitable condition,” says listing agent Linda Wohl of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. She is co-listing with Allison George.

“They took it apart and labeled all the historic pieces that were still usable — the beams, the windows, the fireplace stones — that they could retrieve from the house,” Wohl says.

The resulting residence blends updated kitchen and baths, three-zone central HVAC, gas heat and replica wide-plank wood floors with original exposed-beam ceilings, moldings and five fireplaces; the living and dining rooms feature large stone fireplaces.

A galley kitchen with high ceilings and tile floors was built as an extension connecting a detached cooking structure of yesteryear, which is now a breakfast room, to the main house, Wohl says.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom suite with a separate entrance. Each of the three bedrooms have sloped outer walls with windows. A partially finished lower level includes a cedar closet.

The tree- and bush-lined property includes multiple gardens, decking beneath a gazebo, stone paths and a brick patio. A detached two-car garage, added in the early 2000s, includes a loft that could become an artist’s studio or exercise room, Wohl says.