Revitalized Roosevelt attracting buyers to once-blighted hamlet

Revitalization often is the big topic in the small hamlet of Roosevelt. Drive along Nassau Road -- dotted by welcoming banners -- and see the enhancements. The once-blighted site at 380 Nassau Rd. is now occupied by an office building that houses NuHealth Roosevelt-Freeport Family Health Center, says Hempstead Town spokesman Mike Deery, noting there have been three separate facade programs along the stretch that have included the installation of Victorian street lamps and brick walks. The next phase will take place between Henry Street and Debevoise Avenue.

Another asset is the Roosevelt Public Library, which was expanded in 2012, says resident Charise Burt, an agent with Weichert Realtors Quality Homes, noting it offers an extensive children's section, a cultural arts center and an auditorium.

This month, Nassau County hosted a ribbon-cutting at the renovated basketball courts in The Rev. Arthur Mackey Sr. Park, says Katie Grilli-Robles, press secretary for Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

Last year, Roosevelt High School reopened after a $66.9 million renovation, and, at the start of this school year, Centennial Avenue Elementary was named a school in good standing by the New York State Department of Education. (The district is no longer state-run as of July 1, 2013.)

Buyers can find a mix of house styles, including split-levels, Colonials and ranches. Blighted parcels have been redeveloped into affordable homes over the years, Deery says. The vast majority are three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bathroom houses with brick facades and thermal windows, Deery says.

The Southern State and Meadowbrook parkways are easily accessible. Residents also have access to shops, recreation areas and houses of worship.

SALES PRICES: From Aug. 1, 2013, to Sept. 10, 2014, there were 79 sales with a median price of $185,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The low price was $60,000 and the high was $330,000. From Aug. 1, 2012, to Sept. 10, 2013, there were 62 sales. The median price was $203,000, with a low of $45,000 and a high of $321,000.

ATTRACTIONS: The two-acre Centennial Park offers a playground, basketball and tennis courts; Roosevelt Park has a small pond; Roosevelt Pool on Harts Avenue; Rosa Parks Senior Center

MORE ROOSEVELT STATS

Town: Hempstead

Area: 1.8 square miles

ZIP code: 11575

Population: 16,258

Median age: 32.6

Median household income: $67,451

Median home value: $185,000*

LIRR time to NYC: From Freeport, 41 minutes to 49 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $276

School district: Roosevelt; Roosevelt Children's Academy charter school through eighth grade

Sources: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI