Rich Cribs: East Hampton estate recalls Africa

This 3,225-square-foot house in East Hampton, listed for $3.2 million, is on almost five acres overlooking a creek across from Northwest Harbor and surrounded by a county park.

“My mother-in-law purchased this property in the early 1970s,” says seller Libby Curtis, adding, “She fell in love with it.”

The environment reminded her now-deceased mother-in-law, Helena Curtis of her trips to Africa. Curtis, who was a science writer and author of biology textbooks, went on about a dozen safaris, her daughter-in-law says.

After Libby Curtis traveled to Africa, she was able to see the property through Helena’s eyes. “In terms of lighting, it really looks like the Serengeti .?.?. From the top floor, it’s uncanny how similar the view is,” Curtis says.

Her mother-in-law built the five-bedroom, 31 / 2-bath home in 1981. The layout includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and an updated kitchen with an adjoining greenhouse, as well as an office and a den.

Ray Lord of Douglas Elliman Real Estate is marketing the estate.