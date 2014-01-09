Rich Cribs: Muttontown horse property perfected for the car crazy

Car collectors might take special interest in this gated 2.074-acre Muttontown property, which has two garages, including one that accommodates at least six cars. Converted from a stable, this heated garage has three lifts; the other fits three cars.

The property, listed for $1.525 million, has an in-ground free-form pool with a slide, a barbecue area and a corral.

The great room of the 10-room farm ranch has a river-rock fireplace and an entranceway accented with river rock, as well as a couple of paneled walls, including one with four oversized windows, says listing agent Marianne Angelletta of Peter H. Benson Inc.

Other features include an open layout with wood floors, moldings, recessed lighting, skylights and numerous windows. The sunroom overlooks the pool.

The first-floor master suite has a fireplace, a dressing alcove, two walk-in closets and a terrace.