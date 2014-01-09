ClassifiedsReal Estate

Rich Cribs: Muttontown horse property perfected for the car crazy

A home in Muttontown, listed in January 2014 for $1.525 million, can accommodate at least nine cars. Credit: Handout

By Lisa Doll Bruno

Car collectors might take special interest in this gated 2.074-acre Muttontown property, which has two garages, including one that accommodates at least six cars. Converted from a stable, this heated garage has three lifts; the other fits three cars.

The property, listed for $1.525 million, has an in-ground free-form pool with a slide, a barbecue area and a corral.

The great room of the 10-room farm ranch has a river-rock fireplace and an entranceway accented with river rock, as well as a couple of paneled walls, including one with four oversized windows, says listing agent Marianne Angelletta of Peter H. Benson Inc.

Other features include an open layout with wood floors, moldings, recessed lighting, skylights and numerous windows. The sunroom overlooks the pool.

The first-floor master suite has a fireplace, a dressing alcove, two walk-in closets and a terrace.

