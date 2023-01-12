Aquebogue home with views stretching to the Hamptons asks $799,000

A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on the North Fork in Aquebogue — complete with zip line, treehouse, doggy door and views to the Hamptons — is on the market for $799,000, with annual taxes of $9,608.

“You look over the patio, over the hedge, to a country road that leads to the bay; and there aren’t houses for a distance,” said listing agent Maureen Sullivan of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “And across the bay is the Hamptons.”

The living room. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The 0.21-acre lot includes a standalone structure set up as an office next to the main house, with air conditioning and heating.

“You will not hear a dog barking on a Zoom call in that room,” Sullivan said.

Including the office, the house measures 2,000 square feet. On the first floor of the main house is a kitchen with white granite countertops; living room with the doggy door; den, dining room and half bathroom. The three bedrooms are on the second floor, as is a full bathroom with a spa tub and a view of the Hamptons in the distance, Sullivan said.

The kitchen. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The home was built on Peconic Bay Boulevard by North Fork builder Jeff Hallock, according to Sullivan, of materials including oak floors and vintage brick for the patio.

“The house brings the outside in,” Sullivan said, citing its large windows.

The primary bedroom also has a view of a pond fringed with phragmites, a perennial reed grass, she said.

The patio leads to a climate-controlled structure being used as an office. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Built in 1985, the home has Energy Star-qualified cooling equipment and propane and baseboard heating. There are radiant-heated floors in the entryway and first-floor bathroom.

It is zoned for the Riverhead Central School District.