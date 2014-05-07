Sag Harbor house sells for record-breaking $9.75M

The sale of a historic Main Street home in Sag Harbor for $9.75 million is a record for a non-waterfront property on 1 acre north of Montauk Highway, says a real estate agent involved in the deal.

“I can’t think of anything that has gone for a higher price off the water,” says Gary DePersia of The Corcoran Group, who co-listed the property with Seth Madore. “It’s an amazing sale.”

The house was built in 1833 by whaling scion Nathan P. Howell, who enlarged and renovated it in 1850. The home remained in the family until the 1970s. The current owner has done extensive renovations starting in 2000, preserving many of the original details and adding complimentary modern amenities. The open kitchen has rustic wood-beamed ceilings and an exposed brick fireplace, one of many fireplaces throughout the house, along with stainless steel appliances and countertops.

The house has about 8,000 square feet with six bedrooms and four levels, accessed by both stairs and an elevator. A third-floor loft with bathroom leads up a short staircase to a widow's walk with views of the village. The one-acre landscaped property has gardens and specimen trees, as well as a heated pool.