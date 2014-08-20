ClassifiedsReal Estate

Sag Harbor's luxe Harbor's Edge condos start at $2.5 million

For buyers with deep pockets, the Watchcase Factory is no longer the only luxury development in Sag Harbor. Harbor's Edge, a 15-unit property a few blocks from Main Street with views of the waterfront, is finally coming to market. Credit: Halstead

By Lauren Chattman

For Sag Harbor buyers with deep pockets, Watchcase is no longer the only new luxury condo development in town. Harbor’s Edge, a 15-unit property a few blocks from Main Street and with a close-up view of Sag Harbor’s iconic waterfront and bridge, is finally coming to market.

It’s been a long road to a lavish result. The original developers broke ground in 2008, but ran into money troubles during the financial crisis. Sold to a subsidiary of a New York City investment fund, the project is now getting its finishing touches, including wine refrigerators, Bosch washers and dryers, security systems and central vacuums.

Asking prices of $2.5 million to $6 million will give you a loft-like two- or three-bedroom unit with all the bells and whistles: private terrace, gas fireplace, luxury kitchen, spa-like baths, an in-season concierge, a rooftop deck and pool, even a refrigerated storage room near the lobby in case your Fresh Direct delivery arrives before you do.

But as Halstead agent Keith Green points out during a tour of a sprawling three-bedroom condo with a stunning view, the building’s most valuable amenity is its location. Sag Harbor, unlike other Hamptons hamlets, is right on the water.

