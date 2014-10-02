Sands Point home comes with underground tunnel

On a long list of amenities, you can check off underground tunnel for this Sands Point estate, which is on the market for $4.975 million. When the 7,700-square-foot manse was built on a 2-acre lot in 2007, the owners incorporated a lighted underground tunnel with a marble floor into the design.

Stretching 25 feet from the basement to an area next to the detached, four-car garage, the tunnel is 3½ feet wide and 7½ feet tall, says listing agent Kristine Livadas of Laffey Fine Homes International.

The tunnel can come in handy in a number of ways, says Livadas. For instance, it can serve as an escape or shield against the elements. Sometimes it’s used for wine storage because the temperature is right, Livadas adds.

Another amenity on the list is a 400-square-foot home theater. With double doors and a ramp leading to eight reclining chairs, it has acoustic wall panels, a Stargazer Ceiling, Marantz projector and Crestron remote.

Other interior features include two fireplaces, limestone trim, flooring of granite and teak and marble bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures. There are 7½ bathrooms and five bedrooms, a pool and pool house. Above the pool is a hot tub featuring a waterfall spilling over stone.