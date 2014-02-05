Scarlett Johansson buys Amagansett house, source says

Expect to see another A-lister in the Hamptons this summer -- actress Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson has purchased a home in Amagansett, a source close to the deal says. She bought the four-bedroom, 4½-bath house through a limited liability company called Hispaniola Trust, paying $2.2 million, public records show. Although news of the sale is making headlines this week, the transaction took place in March 2013, the records show.

The seller was Australian designer Gail Elliott. Neither she nor Johansson responded to requests for comment.

Elliott, a former model who is co-founder and creative director of the Little Joe Woman fashion label, talked about the shingled beach house in a 2010 video interview with Vogue Australia. It is on 1.4 acres in the dunes with deeded access to the Atlantic Ocean, the online listing with Douglas Elliman Real Estate says.

The 3,500-square-foot, two-story home comes with a heated pool and decks. The master bedroom has a private balcony and fireplace.