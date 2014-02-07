Sean Hannity selling Lloyd Harbor home for $3.6M

Talk show host Sean Hannity has put his waterfront home in Lloyd Harbor on the market for $3.6 million, says his listing agent.

The native Long Islander used to live in the four-bedroom, 5-1/2-bath house on the Long Island Sound; today, he lives in Centre Island. He recently said that he plans to move out of New York State in coming years (he blamed high taxes but also has recently spoken out against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's comment that “extreme conservatives .?.?. have no place in the state of New York"). He could not be reached for comment about whether selling the house now has to do with those plans to leave the state, but Elena D'Agostino of Signature Premier Properties speculated, "That might be the reason."

The gated 2.05-acre home comes with a pool, observation deck and stairs to the beach, says D'Agostino, who is co-listing the property with Joyce Mennella. "You can have houses on the water but are up high on a bluff and don't have access to the beach," she says.

The 4,824-square-foot brick Colonial, built in 2001, has six fireplaces. One is in the study in the master suite, which opens to a terrace.

Annual property taxes are $56,989, according to the real estate listing.