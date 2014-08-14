Second Entenmann property comes on market

A second Entenmann family property has come on the market — a nearly 7-acre compound on Lake Montauk listed for $24.95 million.

The property, listed with Gary DePersia, of The Corcoran Group, is owned by Charles and Wendy Entenmann. Charles is the son of Charles Entenmann, one of the three Entenmann brothers who expanded their father’s Bay Shore bakery operation to a national level. The property is four parcels and home to several buildings, including a two-bedroom cottage, a former tuna-packing house, and a tower with storage, bathroom facilities, a four-bay garage and an office. A boathouse sits atop a dock that stretches 150 feet into the harbor.

This property could ultimately go in any one of many directions. In addition to its obvious commercial use, it could be a boating enthusiast's idyllic compound or home to a large residence to take advantage of the sunsets. "The dock and the close proximity to the opening of Lake Montauk make this a great opportunity for various scenarios." says DePersia.

Last month, Robert Entenmann’s 200-acre Jamesport farm, which includes the Martha Clara Winery, went on the market for $25 million. Of the 200 acres, 113 are “under vine.” The remaining acreage is home to nine barns, a wine club gallery, a tasting room, three cottages, a culinary education center and a manor house with five-bedrooms that features a professional chef’s kitchen, a commercial baking room, a club room, an elevator and a full basement with a therapy and fitness pool, a sauna, an exercise room and a wine cellar.

“This is one of those magical properties . . . It’s something you feel the moment you arrive,” says Corcoran’s Sheri Winter Clarry, the listing agent.

Robert Entenmann is one of the three brothers, including Charles and the late William.

Coincidentally, the baking operation at Entenmann’s flagship bakery in Bay Shore is scheduled to close this summer.