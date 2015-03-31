Seen: Rain gear for the home

This windproof, waterproof, UPF 50+ Bella Umbrella Pagoda comes with a lifetime warranty. It's made with a steel shaft and has an interchangeable jeweled stick or hook-shaped handle. $129 at shop.bellaumbrella.com

The Smith & Hawken Copper Boot Tray keeps your home dry even when it's pouring outside. It's large enough to hold multiple pairs of boots or shoes, and it can be used indoors or outdoors. $25 at Target stores and target.com

Leave the Wildon Home Kovar Coat Rack / Hall Tree with Umbrella Stand in your entranceway so you can always grab your umbrella on the run. It has 16 hooks for coats or keys and room on the bottom for four large or small umbrellas. $150 at wayfair.com

Place the 50-gallon Terra Cotta Flatback Rain Barrel with Integrated Planter and Diverter Kit in your backyard and you can easily collect rainwater. It doesn't have to be removed during the winter, and is made from UV-stabled resin. $100 at homedepot.com, which can ship to stores.

The openings within the White Nest Umbrella Stand allow the air to circulate to dry your umbrella, while the Japanese design inspired by a bird's nest helps it blend with the rest of your decor. $49 at Container Store locations and containerstore.com

Use this Rabbit Garden Rain Gauge in the garden to assess just how much rain you had. It's made out of resin, metal and glass. $13 for the gauge and $2 for the tube at plowhearth.com

The fibers inside the Everyspace Waterhog Mat contain the water and scrape away dirt while the rubber backing keeps the anchor in its place. It's stain-resistant and easy to clean, and can be used inside or outside. $40 at llbean.com

Use the Copper Bells Rain Chain to divert water away from your home in a more aesthetically pleasing way than via a down spout. This one is made from pure copper and has hand-hammered accents. $179 at rainchains.com