'Last of its kind' lot on Shelter Island lists for $14.2M

Twenty acres of land along the Shelter Island waterfront, long owned by a family that included landscape painters, are on the market. The five vacant lots, which can be purchased individually or collectively, total $14.2 million.

“With lots of that size, plus that type of assemblage, it’s the last of its kind, especially on Shelter Island,” says listing agent Seth Madore of The Corcoran Group. “It feels like you’re on a nature preserve because of where it is situated and the buffer around it and the size of it.”

The property has belonged to the White family for more than a century, Madore says. The family includes three generations of painters from Connecticut — Henry Cooke White, Nelson Cooke White, and Nelson Holbrook White, who visited the property in the summers, he says.

Part of a nine-lot, 52-acre subdivision, the properties for sale includes three parcels along the aptly named Artist’s Lane and two adjacent lots, separated by a cove, on Simpson Avenue and South Menantic Road. The parcels along Artist Lane include a 2.39-acre parcel for $3 million, a 3.8-acre parcel for $3.5 million and a 3.1-acre parcel for $2.2 million. The 5.04-acre lot on Simpson Avenue is listed for $2.85 million and the 5.80-acre lot on South Mechanic Road is $2.65 million.

Madore says 25 percent of each lot is permitted to be developed.



CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story mispelled South Menantic Road.