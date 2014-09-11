A Shelter Island Mediterranean-style retreat

There are views of the Peconic River and North Haven from this Mediterranean-style home on Shelter Island, but it gives off the vibe of an artsy, European escape. Designed by the owner, an art collector, and built in 1984 out of steel, corrugated metal and concrete, the four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home is on the market for $3.28 million.

The outdoor areas of the .67-acre lot are the draw. There’s a large rooftop veranda and a deck on the water’s edge, with wooden benches surrounding the gunite pool. There’s also a bulkhead of wood and rock and a deepwater dock. All around the property are sculptural gardens with seating areas, as well as a koi pond, a basketball half court and a boccie court.

The seller “cultivated this incredible, beautiful space,” says listing agent Susan Cincotta of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “When people come up, they immediately relax.”

Inside is a great room with a fireplace and wet bar, Mexican tile floors, a chef’s kitchen and a guest wing with a private entrance. The seller owns Wink chairs from designer Toshiyuki Kita, whose work is in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection, and though the furniture doesn’t come with the house, the Kita-designed countertops do, Cincotta says.