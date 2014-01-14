Sherwood Homes Vineyards, and its Mattituck farmhouse listed for $2.55M

The house, the land and the fruits of the land are all part of this deal. And in this deal, the fruits are the award-winning grapes of Sherwood House Vineyards in Mattituck.

Listed for $2.55 million, the property includes a three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse on more than two acres with an additional 36 acres of award-winning vines.

The buyer will have the choice of keeping the grapes or selling them, says listing agent Sheri Clarry of The Corcoran Group. There is no winemaking facility on the property, and the process is currently outsourced.

The two-story home has 1,474 square feet of space and is “a cool, old vintage farmhouse,” says Clarry. The 20-by-50-foot heated in-ground pool is set off from the fields of hydrangeas, blackberry trees, gooseberry trees and cherry trees.

The 36 acres cannot be developed -- the grapes enjoy a farming exemption -- so property taxes on the entire 38 acres are only $12,554 ($10,978 for the two acres the house is on and $1,575 for the 36 acres of vines).