It’s easy to grab a glass of wine after work in this Oyster Bay Cove mansion, on the market for $5.495 million. A winding staircase spans three floors and leads from an upstairs office down to the library, and then farther down to a brick-walled tasting room and climate-controlled wine cellar that holds 2,000 bottles.

The rest of the seven-bedroom, 9½-bathroom home, built in 1997, has many old-style details, including coffered ceilings in the living room, crown moldings and detailed millwork and a foyer with a curved staircase leading up to spacious bedrooms, including one with a fireplace. The landscaped 4-acre property also has a large pool and five-car garage.

Listing agent Fran Mazer of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates says Hillary Clinton has been at the home for fundraisers.

But the real star is the lower level, which, in addition to the wine cellar, also has a movie theater-style screening room and ventilation in the tasting room for smoking cigars.