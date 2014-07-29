Susan Lucci's house for sale in Quogue for almost $20 million

Daytime drama star Susan Lucci and her husband, Helmut Huber, have put their oceanfront Quogue home on the market. The classic Hamptons-style home is listed for $19,995,000 with Enzo Morabito and Aimee Fitzpatrick Martin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The house known as our Winds” was built in 1989 and has not been on the market previously. The finely appointed, 10,622-square-foot home is on 1.4 acres with 160 feet of ocean frontage. Ocean and bay views are abundant in the two-story house, which has seven bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms.

In a 2008 article in Hamptons Magazine, the 67-year old actress said that when she and her husband wake up in the house they feel like they're "on a cruise ship." She added: "On three sides of our bedroom are views as far as the eye can see. We never take this view for granted."

A 20-by-45-foot gunite pool sits between Dune Road and the house, which also has multiple turrets and numerous decks and balconies. In addition to the two-story living room and a two-story turreted library, there is a catwalk about the living room.

The lower level of the house is the designated play area and is home to a billiards room with a bar and efficiency kitchen and a nautical-themed media room. A full bath with double showers and a changing room lead to the pool and a walkway to the ocean. Taxes are $32,837.

Lucci also owns a home in Garden City.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story listed an incorrect figure for the taxes.