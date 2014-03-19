Take the Rich Cribs quiz: What Hamptons home is priciest?

Newsday LI Home editor Valerie Kellogg appeared on News 12 Long Island Tuesday night, as she does every Tuesday night around 7:15, to talk about three high-end homes on the market.

This week she quizzed anchor Lea Tyrrell on which house of the three commands the highest asking price. Here's the clip, in case you missed it, with a list of the agents representing each of the properties. To see past segments, click here. Now watch and take the quiz with Tyrrell.

WATER MILL PROPERTY

Gary DePersia, The Corcoran Group, 516-899-0215

SAGAPONACK PROPERTY

Ginger Thoerner, The Corcoran Group, 646-322-7861

QUOGUE PROPERTY

Victoria Reynolds, Norma Reynolds Realty, 631-288-1050