Teddy Roosevelt's son once owned the land under this house in Cold Spring Harbor

Archibald "Archie" Roosevelt, the third son of Theodore and Edith Kermit Roosevelt, once owned the land this nine-room farm ranch in Cold Spring Harbor sits on.

The house, on Lawrence Hill Road, is on the market for $1.299 million.

"Archie Roosevelt owned a house on Turkey Lane," says Robert Hughes, Huntington Town historian. The land Roosevelt owned, adds Hughes, extended up the hillside to Lawrence Hill Road. "In 1965, he subdivided three lots and called it Roosevelt Orchard, because there were apple orchards on the property," Hughes adds.

Today, that two-acre landscape with gardens, a man-made pond and a cottage is "meticulously maintained" by the homeowner, says Joann Mussman owner-broker of European American Specialists.

The house was built in 1965 on the then-new subdivision. Interior features include wide plank floors, vaulted beamed ceilings, French doors, picture windows and a fireplace, as well as five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a finished basement.

Correction: A previous version of this story had a higher asking price. The asking price has since been lowered.