The No. 1 mistake homeowners make in selling a home is inflating the asking price, according to a recent survey conducted by ActiveRain, a professional online real estate network.

Jill Sackler, a real estate agent at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc., says the reason sellers tend to price their homes high is because they have an emotional attachment to it, especially when it’s where they raised their family. “Not everyone loves their house as much as they do,” she says.

The survey of 1,000 real estate agents across the country also shows that sellers often make the mistake of not depersonalizing and decluttering their homes when they are on the market.

“It’s very important to depersonalize so the people coming in can actually imagine themselves living there,” says Edith Katz, a licensed real estate broker at Laffey Fine Homes. “When you do that, the rooms looks bigger. It makes everything look more simple.”

Other mistakes often made by sellers, according to ActiveRain, are having unpleasant odors in the home, being unwilling to negotiate with buyers, and not being available for showings.