Updated historic Sag Harbor home lists for $4.295 million

Builder and craftsman Benjamin Glover has constructed many houses in Sag Harbor.

His own home was recently listed for sale for $4.295 million.

Built in 1810, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has been updated over the years, but still has original millwork and fireplaces -- there are seven fireplaces on three floors, as well as two additional ones in the basement.

"There's nothing like it that's so pristine in Sag Harbor," says listing agent Mala Sander of The Corcoran Group. "Every generation that's owned it has made it better while keeping the original details."

Modern additions include a media room and a wet bar, a deck and heated gunite pool.