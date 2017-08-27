Upper Brookville estate lists for $20M

A more than 97-acre property in Upper Brookville, with 52 acres donated as a preserve and a home designed by Gold Coast architect Bradley Delehanty, is on the market for $20 million.

The remaining 45 acres of land have been approved for a 13-lot subdivision, with lots ranging from 2 1⁄4 acres to more than 4 acres, says listing agent Kathryn Zoller of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

The property, which borders Planting Fields Arboretum, was originally an estate owned by composer and conductor Walter Johannes Damrosch, Delahanty designed the estate’s mansion, called Monday House.

“The house hasn’t been lived in in 20 years,” Zoller says. “It could be beautifully renovated, or, unfortunately, someone might take it down.”