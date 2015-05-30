Upper Brookville home, used in 'Gossip Girl,' and 'Blacklist,' offered at $10.8 million

This Upper Brookville home, on the market for $10.8 million, might look a little familiar. It's been used to shoot episodes of NBC's "The Blacklist," The CW's "Gossip Girl" and commercials for AT&T, Verizon and Tylenol.

Dramatic features include three sets of floating stairs, including twin staircases in the 30-foot-tall foyer that sit in front of a hand-painted mural.

The third set of floating stairs leads to an observatory with sweeping views of the gated five-acre property and beyond.

"I've been in countless estates and super luxury homes, but the entrance and floating staircases in this home are the most intricate and detailed I've ever seen," says Jason Friedman of Laffey Fine Homes, who is co-listing the property with his mother and partner, Rudi Friedman.

Built in 1998, the Mediterranean-style house has nine bedrooms, nine full baths and three half-baths, an indoor-outdoor pool, a full gym in the basement and a 10-car garage.