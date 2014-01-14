ClassifiedsReal Estate

'Voice' host Carson Daly closes on Manhasset home

Carson Daly recently purchased this Manhasset home. (Dec. 7, 2013)

Carson Daly recently purchased this Manhasset home. (Dec. 7, 2013) Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Valerie Kellogg

"The Voice" host Carson Daly recently closed on a Manhasset home, paying $6.2 million, according to real estate records.

The last asking price for the 2005 six-bedroom, five-bath, four-half-bath home was $6.499 million. It came on the market in June 2012 for $6.875 million.

The 1.3-acre property has an in-ground pool, pool house and bluestone patio, according to the listing.

Marybeth Avallone of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty was the listing agent and brought the "Today" contributor and late-night talk show host to the deal.

