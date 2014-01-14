'Voice' host Carson Daly closes on Manhasset home

"The Voice" host Carson Daly recently closed on a Manhasset home, paying $6.2 million, according to real estate records.

The last asking price for the 2005 six-bedroom, five-bath, four-half-bath home was $6.499 million. It came on the market in June 2012 for $6.875 million.

The 1.3-acre property has an in-ground pool, pool house and bluestone patio, according to the listing.

Marybeth Avallone of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty was the listing agent and brought the "Today" contributor and late-night talk show host to the deal.