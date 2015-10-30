Warhol estate buyer lists his Montauk house at $29.5 million

Art collector Adam Lindemann, the buyer of late artist Andy Warhol's former estate in Montauk, has put his other Montauk property on the market.

The three-acre property, listed for $29.5 million, sits on bluffs overlooking the ocean. The six-bedroom, 81/2-bathroom home was designed by well-known British architect David Adjaye and is a blend of modern and traditional design, with a shingled exterior and sleek wood floors, ceilings and walls throughout. There are ocean views from many rooms.

Outside is a patio that mimics the interior, with a gunite pool and Jacuzzi nearby.

The property is listed with Ed and James Petrie, a father-and-son team from Compass.

Lindemann told Newsday that he plans to live on the Warhol estate. Known as Eothen, Greek for "from the east," it had been asking $85 million when it was listed over the summer. Along with a house and six cottages, it includes a 24-acre equestrian farm with two 1920 barns.