Warhol estate buyer lists his Montauk house at $29.5 million

Art collector Adam Lindemann, the buyer of late artist Andy Warhol’s former estate in Montauk, has put his other Montauk property on the market. Credit: Compass

By LISA CHAMOFF. Special to Newsday

Art collector Adam Lindemann, the buyer of late artist Andy Warhol's former estate in Montauk, has put his other Montauk property on the market.

The three-acre property, listed for $29.5 million, sits on bluffs overlooking the ocean. The six-bedroom, 81/2-bathroom home was designed by well-known British architect David Adjaye and is a blend of modern and traditional design, with a shingled exterior and sleek wood floors, ceilings and walls throughout. There are ocean views from many rooms.

Outside is a patio that mimics the interior, with a gunite pool and Jacuzzi nearby.

The property is listed with Ed and James Petrie, a father-and-son team from Compass.

Lindemann told Newsday that he plans to live on the Warhol estate. Known as Eothen, Greek for "from the east," it had been asking $85 million when it was listed over the summer. Along with a house and six cottages, it includes a 24-acre equestrian farm with two 1920 barns.

